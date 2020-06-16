All apartments in Savannah
303 W Henry Street

303 West Henry Street · (912) 777-4560
Location

303 West Henry Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Victorian District-West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Historic meets Modern in this trendsetting 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom renovation. 303 W Henry Unit B is one of eight eclectic duplexes in The Jefferson at Henry. Located in the rapidly developing West Victorian District, blocks away from SCAD and Historic Downtown. Super unique living room with access to huge second level private back porch which is perfect for secondary outdoor living space. Hardwood floors throughout, large bedroom, stackable washer and dryer remain unseen in closet off of the kitchen. Be one of the first people to live in what is sure to be the hottest place to call home in Savannah. Security system provided. 1/2 off first month's rent and $200.00 off 1 month's rent when you refer a friend with a signed lease. Limited availability showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 W Henry Street have any available units?
303 W Henry Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 W Henry Street have?
Some of 303 W Henry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 W Henry Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 W Henry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 W Henry Street pet-friendly?
No, 303 W Henry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 303 W Henry Street offer parking?
No, 303 W Henry Street does not offer parking.
Does 303 W Henry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 W Henry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 W Henry Street have a pool?
No, 303 W Henry Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 W Henry Street have accessible units?
No, 303 W Henry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 W Henry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 W Henry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
