303 W Henry Street

Historic meets Modern in this trendsetting 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom renovation. 303 W Henry Unit B is one of eight eclectic duplexes in The Jefferson at Henry. Located in the rapidly developing West Victorian District, blocks away from SCAD and Historic Downtown. Super unique living room with access to huge second level private back porch which is perfect for secondary outdoor living space. Hardwood floors throughout, large bedroom, stackable washer and dryer remain unseen in closet off of the kitchen. Be one of the first people to live in what is sure to be the hottest place to call home in Savannah. Security system provided. 1/2 off first month's rent and $200.00 off 1 month's rent when you refer a friend with a signed lease. Limited availability showings.