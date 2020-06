Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Exquisitely Furnished Large Garden Level executive rental in very desirable location adjacent to "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" mansion, Mercer House, in the Design District close to Forsyth Park. Gourmet Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and gas range. Access to the shared side yard is included. Available July 1, 2020. All utilities included in rent along with Wi-Fi Internet and HD cable television.