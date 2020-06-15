All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 2403 Bolling Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, GA
/
2403 Bolling Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:37 PM

2403 Bolling Street

2403 Bolling Street · (912) 452-5558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Savannah
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2403 Bolling Street, Savannah, GA 31404
East Savannah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully renovated light filled 2 bed/1 bath apartment on a quiet street offering parking, laundry room, expansive lawn, and more. This unit is located on the 2nd floor with a large screened in porch. Separate living room, dining room and large kitchen, bedrooms are comfortable size, and the bathroom has the orginial claw foot tub!
Type: Duplex (2 Unit Building) |Pets: Are Pets Allowed? Yes Types of Pets Allowed Cats or Dogs |Amenities: Hardwood Floors,Cats negotiable,Dogs negotiable,Top Floor,Decorative fireplace,Formal dining room,Living room,Stove / oven,Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Garbage disposal,Hardwood cabinets,Window-unit AC,Laundry hookups in unit,Parking available,porch,Fenced Yard,Tenant pays gas and electric,Tenant pays all utilities,One year lease,No smoking,No section 8,Lawn care included,Group 31404
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Bolling Street have any available units?
2403 Bolling Street has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 Bolling Street have?
Some of 2403 Bolling Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Bolling Street currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Bolling Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Bolling Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2403 Bolling Street is pet friendly.
Does 2403 Bolling Street offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Bolling Street does offer parking.
Does 2403 Bolling Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 Bolling Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Bolling Street have a pool?
No, 2403 Bolling Street does not have a pool.
Does 2403 Bolling Street have accessible units?
No, 2403 Bolling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Bolling Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 Bolling Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2403 Bolling Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad
Savannah, GA 31406
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr
Savannah, GA 31407
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd
Savannah, GA 31419
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd
Savannah, GA 31419
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy
Savannah, GA 31405
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr
Savannah, GA 31419
Ascend at Savannah
10714 Abercorn St
Savannah, GA 31419
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street
Savannah, GA 31401

Similar Pages

Savannah 1 BedroomsSavannah 2 Bedrooms
Savannah Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavannah Pet Friendly Places
Savannah Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SavannahWilshire Estates Savannah MallWindsor Forest
Paradise ParkChatham Parkway
Leeds Gate Colonial VillageEastside

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Armstrong State UniversityCollege of Coastal Georgia
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity