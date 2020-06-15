2403 Bolling Street

Amenities

Beautifully renovated light filled 2 bed/1 bath apartment on a quiet street offering parking, laundry room, expansive lawn, and more. This unit is located on the 2nd floor with a large screened in porch. Separate living room, dining room and large kitchen, bedrooms are comfortable size, and the bathroom has the orginial claw foot tub!

Type: Duplex (2 Unit Building) |Pets: Are Pets Allowed? Yes Types of Pets Allowed Cats or Dogs |Amenities: Hardwood Floors,Cats negotiable,Dogs negotiable,Top Floor,Decorative fireplace,Formal dining room,Living room,Stove / oven,Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Garbage disposal,Hardwood cabinets,Window-unit AC,Laundry hookups in unit,Parking available,porch,Fenced Yard,Tenant pays gas and electric,Tenant pays all utilities,One year lease,No smoking,No section 8,Lawn care included,Group 31404

