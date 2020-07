Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Unit B Available 09/01/20 Home on Jones - Property Id: 314782



Available August or Sept 1.



Spacious 2BR apartment with high ceilings, original hardwood floors, fireplaces and 10' french doors. Lots of light. Private entrance to courtyard.



Recent Renovation includes HUGE dine-in kitchen and new bath. Washer/Dryer.



Location is the first block of Jones st, across from Scad Secutiy and multi-million dollar residence.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/15-w-jones-st-savannah-ga-unit-b/314782

