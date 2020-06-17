All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 123 W Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, GA
/
123 W Park Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 AM

123 W Park Avenue

123 West Park Avenue · (478) 952-5069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Savannah
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

123 West Park Avenue, Savannah, GA 31401
Victorian District-West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Virtual tour available! Fully furnished 1 Bedroom condo located steps to Forsyth Park. This property features a cozy sitting room set off by a nostalgic brick decorative fireplace and a flatscreen TV on the wall above it. The room also has a ceiling fan, wood floors, a writing desk and a plush comfy sofa that pulls out into a bed. In the back part of the room is a small drop leaf table with seating for two. Nearby is the full kitchen and laundry room with washer/dryer. The one bedroom features a comfortable queen bed with a bench at the foot, plus a ceiling fan, floor-length mirror and two nightstands with lamps. There is a shared parking area behind the building, and free parking on street. Pets considered. Rent price does not include utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 W Park Avenue have any available units?
123 W Park Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 W Park Avenue have?
Some of 123 W Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 W Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
123 W Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 W Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 W Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 123 W Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 123 W Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 123 W Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 W Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 W Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 123 W Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 123 W Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 123 W Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 123 W Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 W Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 123 W Park Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr
Savannah, GA 31407
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy
Savannah, GA 31405
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St
Savannah, GA 31404
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd
Savannah, GA 31406
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy
Savannah, GA 31405
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St
Savannah, GA 31401
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way
Savannah, GA 31407
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St
Savannah, GA 31401

Similar Pages

Savannah 1 BedroomsSavannah 2 Bedrooms
Savannah Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavannah Pet Friendly Places
Savannah Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SavannahWilshire Estates Savannah MallWindsor Forest
Paradise ParkChatham Parkway
Leeds Gate Colonial VillageEastside

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Armstrong State UniversityCollege of Coastal Georgia
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity