123 W Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Virtual tour available! Fully furnished 1 Bedroom condo located steps to Forsyth Park. This property features a cozy sitting room set off by a nostalgic brick decorative fireplace and a flatscreen TV on the wall above it. The room also has a ceiling fan, wood floors, a writing desk and a plush comfy sofa that pulls out into a bed. In the back part of the room is a small drop leaf table with seating for two. Nearby is the full kitchen and laundry room with washer/dryer. The one bedroom features a comfortable queen bed with a bench at the foot, plus a ceiling fan, floor-length mirror and two nightstands with lamps. There is a shared parking area behind the building, and free parking on street. Pets considered. Rent price does not include utilities.