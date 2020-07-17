Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

120 Iron Horse Spur



Rent - $2,000



Executive Home In Sweetwater Station! Immaculate Brick 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home! HUGE - 3,080 square feet! 2 Story! High Ceilings! 2 Story Entry Foyer! Wood Floors in Foyer, Dining Room, Living Room, Kitchen and Eat In Kitchen! Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters! Breakfast Bar Area! Eat in Kitchen! French Door Fridge with Ice and Water in the Door! Smooth Top Stove! Dishwasher! Microwave! Disposer! Kitchen Pantry!Living Room Has Ceiling Fan! Carpet in All Bedrooms! 1 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath Downstairs! Master Bedroom and 3 Additional Bedrooms Upstairs! Master Bath and Additional Full Bath Upstairs! Master Bedroom Has Trey Ceiling! Ceiling Fan! Master Bath Has Big Soaker Tub! Separate Shower! Double Vanities! Private Water Closet! Enormous Master Bedroom Walk In Closet! Flex Space Upstairs Can Be Used As Reading Nook or Computer Area! 2 Car Garage With Remote Openers! Fenced Yard! Irrigation System!