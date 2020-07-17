All apartments in Savannah
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

120 Iron Horse Spur

120 Iron Horse Spur · No Longer Available
Location

120 Iron Horse Spur, Savannah, GA 31419

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
120 Iron Horse Spur

Rent - $2,000

Executive Home In Sweetwater Station! Immaculate Brick 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home! HUGE - 3,080 square feet! 2 Story! High Ceilings! 2 Story Entry Foyer! Wood Floors in Foyer, Dining Room, Living Room, Kitchen and Eat In Kitchen! Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters! Breakfast Bar Area! Eat in Kitchen! French Door Fridge with Ice and Water in the Door! Smooth Top Stove! Dishwasher! Microwave! Disposer! Kitchen Pantry!Living Room Has Ceiling Fan! Carpet in All Bedrooms! 1 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath Downstairs! Master Bedroom and 3 Additional Bedrooms Upstairs! Master Bath and Additional Full Bath Upstairs! Master Bedroom Has Trey Ceiling! Ceiling Fan! Master Bath Has Big Soaker Tub! Separate Shower! Double Vanities! Private Water Closet! Enormous Master Bedroom Walk In Closet! Flex Space Upstairs Can Be Used As Reading Nook or Computer Area! 2 Car Garage With Remote Openers! Fenced Yard! Irrigation System!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Iron Horse Spur have any available units?
120 Iron Horse Spur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, GA.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Iron Horse Spur have?
Some of 120 Iron Horse Spur's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Iron Horse Spur currently offering any rent specials?
120 Iron Horse Spur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Iron Horse Spur pet-friendly?
No, 120 Iron Horse Spur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 120 Iron Horse Spur offer parking?
Yes, 120 Iron Horse Spur offers parking.
Does 120 Iron Horse Spur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Iron Horse Spur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Iron Horse Spur have a pool?
No, 120 Iron Horse Spur does not have a pool.
Does 120 Iron Horse Spur have accessible units?
No, 120 Iron Horse Spur does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Iron Horse Spur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Iron Horse Spur has units with dishwashers.
