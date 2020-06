Amenities

dishwasher fireplace bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities bike storage

Very elegant executive condo in the Savannah Landmark Historic district. The top floor unit with tall windows is light-filled and airy with two en-suite bedrooms. Secure building with call screening at front door and secure bike rack area. Full kitchen with dishwasher, newer cabinets and appliances and a breakfast bar. A lovely living space in the best of locations. Available March 1, 2020