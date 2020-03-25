All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 10 E 33rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, GA
/
10 E 33rd Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:00 AM

10 E 33rd Street

10 East 33rd Street · (912) 944-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Savannah
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10 East 33rd Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Thomas Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

ceiling fan
alarm system
courtyard
key fob access
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
internet access
key fob access
Ready for July 2020!
Unit B: This 550 sq. ft. Studio with 1 bath is perfect for renter who values space and privacy. This unit features include: keyed door entry, kitchen with breakfast bar and stove, and fridge. Rent includes all utilities (water, sewer, gas, and electric), high speed Wi-Fi, quarterly pest control service, landscaping maintenance, alarm system monitoring and access to a video doorbell. Screen guests from the comfort of your smartphone, and rest easy knowing that you and your valuables are protected.

The property is located in the Thomas Square neighborhood and boasts a keyless front door entry. Adorning a beautifully landscaped common area courtyard. The neighborhood is walkable, yet transportation accessible! Walkdown Bull Street to Forsyth Park and other downtown Savannah attractions. Or get some great food and delectable coffee drinks at the Valut, Blue Door, or Foxy Loxy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 E 33rd Street have any available units?
10 E 33rd Street has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 E 33rd Street have?
Some of 10 E 33rd Street's amenities include ceiling fan, alarm system, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 E 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 E 33rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 E 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 E 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 10 E 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 10 E 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 10 E 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 E 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 E 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 10 E 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 E 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 10 E 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 E 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 E 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10 E 33rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad
Savannah, GA 31406
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr
Savannah, GA 31407
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy
Savannah, GA 31405
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd
Savannah, GA 31419
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd
Savannah, GA 31419
The Baxly
630 Indian Street
Savannah, GA 31401
Bowery
515 Montgomery St
Savannah, GA 31401
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St
Savannah, GA 31401

Similar Pages

Savannah 1 BedroomsSavannah 2 Bedrooms
Savannah Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavannah Pet Friendly Places
Savannah Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SavannahWilshire Estates Savannah MallWindsor Forest
Paradise ParkChatham Parkway
Leeds Gate Colonial VillageEastside

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Armstrong State UniversityCollege of Coastal Georgia
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity