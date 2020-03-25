10 E 33rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system courtyard internet access key fob access

Ready for July 2020!

Unit B: This 550 sq. ft. Studio with 1 bath is perfect for renter who values space and privacy. This unit features include: keyed door entry, kitchen with breakfast bar and stove, and fridge. Rent includes all utilities (water, sewer, gas, and electric), high speed Wi-Fi, quarterly pest control service, landscaping maintenance, alarm system monitoring and access to a video doorbell. Screen guests from the comfort of your smartphone, and rest easy knowing that you and your valuables are protected.



The property is located in the Thomas Square neighborhood and boasts a keyless front door entry. Adorning a beautifully landscaped common area courtyard. The neighborhood is walkable, yet transportation accessible! Walkdown Bull Street to Forsyth Park and other downtown Savannah attractions. Or get some great food and delectable coffee drinks at the Valut, Blue Door, or Foxy Loxy.