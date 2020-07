Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly hot tub

Style, substance and contemporary living are the pillars at River Crossing at Roswell. Our unparalleled location in Fulton County near downtown historic Roswell, our traditional apartment homes and amenities, coupled with high caliber resident services, offer you a value that you'll love to call home. Each resident enjoys home features such as a private patio, ample closet space, large floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer connections in every home. As a pet friendly community we welcome most breeds. However, some breed restrictions apply. Our community features a resort-inspired pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Residents also enjoy easy access to Holcomb Bridge Road and G-400. And let's not be bashful about our beautiful city, home to some of the nation's most successful businesses and industrial leaders, multiple parks, high quality schools, and cultural abundance. Stop by today for a tour.