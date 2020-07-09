Lake House at Martin's Landing

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bocce court cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments online portal package receiving tennis court yoga

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Centrally located in Roswell, Georgia, The Lake House at Martins Landing offers the best apartments for rent in area! Call the most talented management staff in town today to schedule a tour of our Roswell, GA apartment community! The Lake House at Martins Landing is Roswells best-kept secret in luxury living! Thanks to our location in the prestigious Martins Landing neighborhood, you can take advantage of all our resort-style amenities, as well as adjacent neighborhood amenities. Our community is a 1,030 acre planned development within the city limits of Roswell and has so much to offer! Take a refreshing dip in our sparkling swimming pool or use the sun deck to hang out and grill with family and friends while overlooking the 53-acre Martin Lake. Invigorate yourself in our state-of-the-art fitness center, let the kids run free at our on-site playground or bring your dogs to our off-leash dog park.