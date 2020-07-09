All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like Lake House at Martin's Landing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
Lake House at Martin's Landing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Lake House at Martin's Landing

1500 Harbor Landing · (770) 637-0161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1500 Harbor Landing, Roswell, GA 30076
Martin's Landing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2102 · Avail. now

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Unit 1004 · Avail. now

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1210 · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1525 sqft

Unit 1901 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1525 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2303 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,935

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1657 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake House at Martin's Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bocce court
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
yoga
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Centrally located in Roswell, Georgia, The Lake House at Martins Landing offers the best apartments for rent in area! Call the most talented management staff in town today to schedule a tour of our Roswell, GA apartment community! The Lake House at Martins Landing is Roswells best-kept secret in luxury living! Thanks to our location in the prestigious Martins Landing neighborhood, you can take advantage of all our resort-style amenities, as well as adjacent neighborhood amenities. Our community is a 1,030 acre planned development within the city limits of Roswell and has so much to offer! Take a refreshing dip in our sparkling swimming pool or use the sun deck to hang out and grill with family and friends while overlooking the 53-acre Martin Lake. Invigorate yourself in our state-of-the-art fitness center, let the kids run free at our on-site playground or bring your dogs to our off-leash dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per person
Deposit: starts at $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $200 for second pet
limit: 2
rent: $30/month
restrictions: Breed Restriction.
Parking Details: Open lot and Reserved Parking $25.
Storage Details: Kayak and Storage 3x7x10

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake House at Martin's Landing have any available units?
Lake House at Martin's Landing has 11 units available starting at $1,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does Lake House at Martin's Landing have?
Some of Lake House at Martin's Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake House at Martin's Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Lake House at Martin's Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake House at Martin's Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake House at Martin's Landing is pet friendly.
Does Lake House at Martin's Landing offer parking?
Yes, Lake House at Martin's Landing offers parking.
Does Lake House at Martin's Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lake House at Martin's Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake House at Martin's Landing have a pool?
Yes, Lake House at Martin's Landing has a pool.
Does Lake House at Martin's Landing have accessible units?
No, Lake House at Martin's Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Lake House at Martin's Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake House at Martin's Landing has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Lake House at Martin's Landing?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoswell Luxury Places
Roswell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity