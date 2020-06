Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub sauna

In-gated, custom-designed estate. Great for entertaining & easy family living.Just minutes away from Historic Downtown of Roswell. Close to everything. High-end finishes and upgrades galore .New roof.Amazing kitchen with oversize island and cozy keeping room and adjoining porch with FP that overlooks the gorgeous outside pool/spa area. Master bedroom with seating area and FP. Oversize Master Bath w/Italian marble and organized CA closet. Guest bedroom on the Main. Every bedroom in perfect condition and has its own bathroom.