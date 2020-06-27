Rent Calculator
9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive
9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive
9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive, Roswell, GA 30022
Nesbit Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful opportunity for lease in Nesbit Lakes with Master on Main and finishedterrace level. Enjoy it all and move in just in time for school!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive have any available units?
9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roswell, GA
.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Roswell Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive have?
Some of 9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roswell
.
Does 9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive offers parking.
Does 9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive have a pool?
No, 9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9485 Nesbit Lakes Drive has units with dishwashers.
