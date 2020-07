Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe fire pit gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to beautiful Roswell Village. Our community is nestled in a scenic setting adjacent to historic Big Creek. This outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel more like a residential neighborhood than a typical apartment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want. Our 1- 3 bedroom homes range from 817 to 1,625 square feet and provide options to meet the needs of almost anyone looking for a new home. To make life easier, our homes are of course complete with washer/dryers connections and extra storage. So you always feel like coming home is a joy, this meticulously landscaped community offers a complete amenity package that includes a fitness center, two resort style swimming pools, two lighted tennis courts, recreational center, spacious entertainment room, playground and a nature trail. Located in prestigious North Fulton County, only minutes from historic Roswell, this community has access to Atlanta's main arteries of GA 400 and I-285. In additio