Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:27 AM

925 Crab Orchard Drive

925 Crab Orchard Drive · (770) 442-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

925 Crab Orchard Drive, Roswell, GA 30076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NOT YOUR AVERAGE RENTAL! Renovated Kitchen, new bathrooms, new deck, smooth scraped ceilings, new light fixtures, new AC, fresh paint throughout. Cozy family room with gas fireplace has sliding doors that open to large private backyard with new sod; gated and fenced. Back gate opens to greenway; deer graze through often! On a quiet culdesac, but walking distance to Northwood Elementary and Greenway bike path. Tenant must maintain watering schedule for new sod in backyard and front. Washer/dryer incl.

EZ access to 400 via Old Alabama Road and Holcomb Bridge exit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Crab Orchard Drive have any available units?
925 Crab Orchard Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 Crab Orchard Drive have?
Some of 925 Crab Orchard Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Crab Orchard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
925 Crab Orchard Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Crab Orchard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 925 Crab Orchard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 925 Crab Orchard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 925 Crab Orchard Drive does offer parking.
Does 925 Crab Orchard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 925 Crab Orchard Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Crab Orchard Drive have a pool?
No, 925 Crab Orchard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 925 Crab Orchard Drive have accessible units?
No, 925 Crab Orchard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Crab Orchard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Crab Orchard Drive has units with dishwashers.
