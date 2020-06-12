925 Crab Orchard Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NOT YOUR AVERAGE RENTAL! Renovated Kitchen, new bathrooms, new deck, smooth scraped ceilings, new light fixtures, new AC, fresh paint throughout. Cozy family room with gas fireplace has sliding doors that open to large private backyard with new sod; gated and fenced. Back gate opens to greenway; deer graze through often! On a quiet culdesac, but walking distance to Northwood Elementary and Greenway bike path. Tenant must maintain watering schedule for new sod in backyard and front. Washer/dryer incl.



EZ access to 400 via Old Alabama Road and Holcomb Bridge exit.