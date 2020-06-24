915 Hickory Oak Hollow

Amenities

Perfect ranch home in Brookfield Country Club! Updated throughout! Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths all with granite. Butlers pantry w/granite, wine refrigerator, sink. Full unfinished basement for endless storage. Owners suite with 3 closets, one a walk in. Bath with double sinks, shower, all updated. Two secondary bedrooms, each with own bath, one en suite. Formal living room, family room with fireplace, beautiful views to private back yard. Formal dining room with built in china cabinets. Washer/dryer/refrigerator included. HURRY!