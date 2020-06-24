All apartments in Roswell
915 Hickory Oak Hollow
915 Hickory Oak Hollow

915 Hickory Oak Hollow · No Longer Available
Location

915 Hickory Oak Hollow, Roswell, GA 30075
Brookfield West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect ranch home in Brookfield Country Club! Updated throughout! Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths all with granite. Butlers pantry w/granite, wine refrigerator, sink. Full unfinished basement for endless storage. Owners suite with 3 closets, one a walk in. Bath with double sinks, shower, all updated. Two secondary bedrooms, each with own bath, one en suite. Formal living room, family room with fireplace, beautiful views to private back yard. Formal dining room with built in china cabinets. Washer/dryer/refrigerator included. HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Hickory Oak Hollow have any available units?
915 Hickory Oak Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Hickory Oak Hollow have?
Some of 915 Hickory Oak Hollow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Hickory Oak Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
915 Hickory Oak Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Hickory Oak Hollow pet-friendly?
No, 915 Hickory Oak Hollow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 915 Hickory Oak Hollow offer parking?
Yes, 915 Hickory Oak Hollow offers parking.
Does 915 Hickory Oak Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 Hickory Oak Hollow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Hickory Oak Hollow have a pool?
No, 915 Hickory Oak Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 915 Hickory Oak Hollow have accessible units?
No, 915 Hickory Oak Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Hickory Oak Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Hickory Oak Hollow has units with dishwashers.
