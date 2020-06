Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Tastefully FULLY furnished home in swim/tennis neighborhood AND close to vibrant Canton street in historic Roswell! Enjoy solitude on 2 level decks and the spectacular sunroom overlooking the private backyard with stream and woods. Kitchen complete with white cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, and wine fridge. Enjoy the In-law suite with private deck and entrance on the terrace level with additional views of the backyard. You will love coming home!