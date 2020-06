Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This cottage is at the end of the end of a cul-de-sac! Master on the main as well as a second bedroom w/ bath. Open floor plan in the living area. Kit overlooks dining area, living room area & separate tv area. There is a large deck off the living area overlooking the private backyard. Circular stairs leads to the lower level with two additional bedrooms, full bath and large family room with a built in bar. Exterior door to the covered patio with fireplace and grill. Large backyard.