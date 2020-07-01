875 Singing Hills Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage cats allowed

3BR/2BA Ranch-Style Home with 2 car garage and fenced backyard in established Roswell neighborhood offers hardwood floors through living area, a large family room with fireplace, spacious eat in kitchen overlooking the family room and dining room. Great location and level lot, fenced in backyard, close to GA400. Washer and Dryer included.



Schools:

Mimosa Elementary; Elkins Pointe Middle and Roswell High



$350 Non refundable Pet Fee (no aggressive breeds)



Online Leasing Only: For Leasing Information- When a property is available, click “view details” and then “contact us” to fill out in inquiry form. We will contact you based on availability and qualifications from there. Please Do Not Contact Vineyard Property Management’s Office Regarding Availability or Information Regarding a Property. If You Do Not See It On Our Website, www.vineyardatlanta.com It Is No Longer Available. Other websites may not have up to date information.



We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers



Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)

Credit/background check- credit content will be considered - collection accounts may disqualify

Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)

Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.

Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria

Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision

Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent

Move In Fee $150



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,599, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,599, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.