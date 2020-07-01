All apartments in Roswell
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:01 PM

875 Singing Hills Drive

875 Singing Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

875 Singing Hills Drive, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
cats allowed
3BR/2BA Ranch-Style Home with 2 car garage and fenced backyard in established Roswell neighborhood offers hardwood floors through living area, a large family room with fireplace, spacious eat in kitchen overlooking the family room and dining room. Great location and level lot, fenced in backyard, close to GA400. Washer and Dryer included.

Schools:
Mimosa Elementary; Elkins Pointe Middle and Roswell High

$350 Non refundable Pet Fee (no aggressive breeds)

Online Leasing Only: For Leasing Information- When a property is available, click “view details” and then “contact us” to fill out in inquiry form. We will contact you based on availability and qualifications from there. Please Do Not Contact Vineyard Property Management’s Office Regarding Availability or Information Regarding a Property. If You Do Not See It On Our Website, www.vineyardatlanta.com It Is No Longer Available. Other websites may not have up to date information.

We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers

Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)
Credit/background check- credit content will be considered - collection accounts may disqualify
Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)
Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.
Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria
Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision
Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent
Move In Fee $150

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,599, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,599, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

