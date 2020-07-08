850 Ferncroft Ct

Amenities
Executive 2.5 Story home nestled on 0.52 acre corner lot in highly sought after Brookfield Country Club. Custom kitchen with high end SS Appliances and franite counter-tops. Hardwood floors thru-out home. Oversize Master Suite featuring oversize walk-in dual head shower, marble tub and double vanity. Finished Daylight Terrace made for entertaining complete with wine cellar, full kitchen, bonus room (great in-law suite)with private entrance and 3 sets of French doors overlooking designer stoned pool/spa and waterfalls. This home has incredible curb appeal and is truly special!