Roswell, GA
850 Ferncroft Ct
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:20 AM

850 Ferncroft Ct

850 Ferncroft Court · No Longer Available
Location

850 Ferncroft Court, Roswell, GA 30075
Brookfield West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Executive 2.5 Story home nestled on 0.52 acre corner lot in highly sought after Brookfield Country Club. Custom kitchen with high end SS Appliances and franite counter-tops. Hardwood floors thru-out home. Oversize Master Suite featuring oversize walk-in dual head shower, marble tub and double vanity. Finished Daylight Terrace made for entertaining complete with wine cellar, full kitchen, bonus room (great in-law suite)with private entrance and 3 sets of French doors overlooking designer stoned pool/spa and waterfalls. This home has incredible curb appeal and is truly special!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Ferncroft Ct have any available units?
850 Ferncroft Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Ferncroft Ct have?
Some of 850 Ferncroft Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Ferncroft Ct currently offering any rent specials?
850 Ferncroft Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Ferncroft Ct pet-friendly?
No, 850 Ferncroft Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 850 Ferncroft Ct offer parking?
Yes, 850 Ferncroft Ct offers parking.
Does 850 Ferncroft Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Ferncroft Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Ferncroft Ct have a pool?
Yes, 850 Ferncroft Ct has a pool.
Does 850 Ferncroft Ct have accessible units?
No, 850 Ferncroft Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Ferncroft Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 Ferncroft Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

