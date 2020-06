Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground tennis court

Great opportunity to live in a peaceful area of Roswell,

All within a mile from North Fulton Hospital, Park, Public tennis courts, baseball fields, playgrounds, walking & joking trail, Park's indoor basketball courts, and great public school,

Property is ready for move-in, Fresh paint, brand new flooring, brand new bathrooms sinks & toilets, updated kitchen counters with all new appliances, new water heater, new kitchen sink, new mud sink, washer & Dryer.