6004 Falling Water Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace media room range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

A MUST SEE. A+ location. Minutes to North Point Mall, Hwy 400, Walmart, Shopping, Dining, Verizon Amphitheater. Walking distance to Walmart & other shopping. 1 car garage, Huge back yrd, Open Flr plan Loaded w/Natural light! Separate family rm, Walking closet, Separate Family Rm w/fireplc, Hardwood-look tile on main. NEW:HVAC, Paint. Pre wired security system. idevices locks, thermostat, cameras. Credit score more than 625,Income 3 times the rent amt & been w/the same employer at least 6 mts. Deposit & 1st month rent due at the time of the contract.