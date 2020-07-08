All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 6004 Falling Water Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
6004 Falling Water Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:53 AM

6004 Falling Water Court

6004 Falling Water Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6004 Falling Water Court, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
A MUST SEE. A+ location. Minutes to North Point Mall, Hwy 400, Walmart, Shopping, Dining, Verizon Amphitheater. Walking distance to Walmart & other shopping. 1 car garage, Huge back yrd, Open Flr plan Loaded w/Natural light! Separate family rm, Walking closet, Separate Family Rm w/fireplc, Hardwood-look tile on main. NEW:HVAC, Paint. Pre wired security system. idevices locks, thermostat, cameras. Credit score more than 625,Income 3 times the rent amt & been w/the same employer at least 6 mts. Deposit & 1st month rent due at the time of the contract.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 Falling Water Court have any available units?
6004 Falling Water Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 6004 Falling Water Court have?
Some of 6004 Falling Water Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 Falling Water Court currently offering any rent specials?
6004 Falling Water Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 Falling Water Court pet-friendly?
No, 6004 Falling Water Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 6004 Falling Water Court offer parking?
Yes, 6004 Falling Water Court offers parking.
Does 6004 Falling Water Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6004 Falling Water Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 Falling Water Court have a pool?
No, 6004 Falling Water Court does not have a pool.
Does 6004 Falling Water Court have accessible units?
No, 6004 Falling Water Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 Falling Water Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 Falling Water Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln
Roswell, GA 30075
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoswell Luxury Places
Roswell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College