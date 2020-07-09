All apartments in Roswell
535 Hollyberry Dr

535 Hollyberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

535 Hollyberry Drive, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Amazing ranch home close to schools and shopping! Spacious floor plan with new carpet throughout house; new granite in all bathrooms; new garage door and opener; fresh paint throughout home; new fans, new light fixtures, new plumbing fixtures, and new air conditioner and furnace; Large kitchen open to family room with fireplace and built in shelves; Extra room off of garage great for an office or media room. Entertainer's yard with gazebo, grill, and fire pit; 2 car garage and ample parking in back of home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Hollyberry Dr have any available units?
535 Hollyberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 Hollyberry Dr have?
Some of 535 Hollyberry Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Hollyberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
535 Hollyberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Hollyberry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 535 Hollyberry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 535 Hollyberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 535 Hollyberry Dr offers parking.
Does 535 Hollyberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Hollyberry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Hollyberry Dr have a pool?
No, 535 Hollyberry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 535 Hollyberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 535 Hollyberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Hollyberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 Hollyberry Dr has units with dishwashers.

