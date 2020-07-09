535 Hollyberry Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage media room

Amazing ranch home close to schools and shopping! Spacious floor plan with new carpet throughout house; new granite in all bathrooms; new garage door and opener; fresh paint throughout home; new fans, new light fixtures, new plumbing fixtures, and new air conditioner and furnace; Large kitchen open to family room with fireplace and built in shelves; Extra room off of garage great for an office or media room. Entertainer's yard with gazebo, grill, and fire pit; 2 car garage and ample parking in back of home.