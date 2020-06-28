530 Watergate Ct

Amenities

Hello! I am looking for friendly and clean roommate to rent out bedroom in my house in Roswell (Exit 7A). It's 5-7 mins drive to interstate 400, Publix, LA fitness, Starbucks, gas stations, restaurants and many more.There is beautiful view from all over the house and you will have your own privacy.



Below are the details:



Single bedroom with attached restroom, has view and privacy, rent is 800$ which includes rent and utilities(Wi-Fi, water/sewer, gas, power, trash pick up, washer and dryer,security system and room clean up once a month) - NO PETS ARE ALLOWED! - Available from July 1st 2020.



Other terms and conditions will be specified when we meet and talk and when things get finalized. Thank you!

