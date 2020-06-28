All apartments in Roswell
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:37 AM

530 Watergate Ct

530 Watergate Court · (972) 740-4312
Location

530 Watergate Court, Roswell, GA 30076
Martin's Landing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $800 · Avail. Jul 1

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Watergate - Property Id: 150533

Hello! I am looking for friendly and clean roommate to rent out bedroom in my house in Roswell (Exit 7A). It's 5-7 mins drive to interstate 400, Publix, LA fitness, Starbucks, gas stations, restaurants and many more.There is beautiful view from all over the house and you will have your own privacy.

Below are the details:

Single bedroom with attached restroom, has view and privacy, rent is 800$ which includes rent and utilities(Wi-Fi, water/sewer, gas, power, trash pick up, washer and dryer,security system and room clean up once a month) - NO PETS ARE ALLOWED! - Available from July 1st 2020.

Other terms and conditions will be specified when we meet and talk and when things get finalized. Thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/150533
Property Id 150533

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5878921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Watergate Ct have any available units?
530 Watergate Ct has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Watergate Ct have?
Some of 530 Watergate Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Watergate Ct currently offering any rent specials?
530 Watergate Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Watergate Ct pet-friendly?
No, 530 Watergate Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 530 Watergate Ct offer parking?
No, 530 Watergate Ct does not offer parking.
Does 530 Watergate Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 Watergate Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Watergate Ct have a pool?
No, 530 Watergate Ct does not have a pool.
Does 530 Watergate Ct have accessible units?
No, 530 Watergate Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Watergate Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Watergate Ct has units with dishwashers.
