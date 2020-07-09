All apartments in Roswell
515 Dogleg Ct
515 Dogleg Ct

515 Dogleg Court · No Longer Available
Location

515 Dogleg Court, Roswell, GA 30076
Horseshoe Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0f4c02904e ---- Large home on wooded lot in cul de sac. Updated kitchen with breakfast area, granite counters and stainless appliances. Access to screened porch and large deck off of main level. Updated master suite with sitting area, large closets, hardwood floors, large tile shower and double sinks. Finished basement with family room, full bath, office/exercise/bonus space. $295 Admin fee due at move-in. Access to Horseshoe Bend recreational amenities can be purchased by tenant if desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Dogleg Ct have any available units?
515 Dogleg Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Dogleg Ct have?
Some of 515 Dogleg Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Dogleg Ct currently offering any rent specials?
515 Dogleg Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Dogleg Ct pet-friendly?
No, 515 Dogleg Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 515 Dogleg Ct offer parking?
Yes, 515 Dogleg Ct offers parking.
Does 515 Dogleg Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Dogleg Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Dogleg Ct have a pool?
No, 515 Dogleg Ct does not have a pool.
Does 515 Dogleg Ct have accessible units?
No, 515 Dogleg Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Dogleg Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Dogleg Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

