515 Dogleg Ct

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0f4c02904e ---- Large home on wooded lot in cul de sac. Updated kitchen with breakfast area, granite counters and stainless appliances. Access to screened porch and large deck off of main level. Updated master suite with sitting area, large closets, hardwood floors, large tile shower and double sinks. Finished basement with family room, full bath, office/exercise/bonus space. $295 Admin fee due at move-in. Access to Horseshoe Bend recreational amenities can be purchased by tenant if desired.