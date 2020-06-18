510 Warwick Place

Amenities
Great townhome for rent at Regency at Mansell! Upgraded and meticulously maintained spacious unit! Main level features open floor plan, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with SS appliances, powder room and large patio area perfect for grilling and entertaining! Upstairs you will find: good size master bedroom and bathroom with double vanity, separate shower/tub and large walk in closet; 2 secondary bedrooms with shared bathroom and laundry. 2 car garage and perfect location off Mansell makes this townhome a great find!