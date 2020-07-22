4505 Kendall Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy the benefits of low maintenance living at its finest. Fantastic townhome in sought after Roswell gated community. Quick, easy access to 400 and 575. Convenient to hospital, parks, shopping, dining, Downtown Roswell. Great Schools! Lovely open floorplan with beautiful hardwood floors. Gourmet island kitchen with all the right ingredients. In-law suite on lower level. Master suite and in-law suite on upper level. Formal dining room, huge family room with built-ins and fireplace. Turn key and Gorgeous. Schedule a showing today! All adults over the age of 18 must