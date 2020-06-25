430 Warm Springs Circle

Amenities
Hardwood floors throughout! Living room with vaulted ceiling, gas log fireplace, and built in bookcases. Kitchen includes all New appliances. Split bedroom floor plan w/ 1 master suite off the entry hall & another off the LR. Rear master bath has been renovated with new tub/shower and vanity. Balcony off of living room with storage closet. Blinds or plantation shutters on all windows. Included in rent: Water/Sewer, Trash/Recycling, & HOA Swim. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.