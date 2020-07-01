All apartments in Roswell
4211 Canyon Point Cir

4211 Canyon Point Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4211 Canyon Point Circle, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
4211 Canyon Point Circle Roswell, GA 30076

This home does not accept housing voucher.

Enter condo with spacious Livingroom with fireplace. Separate dining area plus separate bonus area. Kitchen with washer/ dryer (included) closet off of kitchen. Condo has plantation shutters thru out. Split bedroom plan. One bedroom with private bath. Another bedroom down hallway with a full hall bath. Swim/tennis amenities. Water is included with rent. Move in Now!

River Elementary
Holcomb Bridge Middle
Centennial High

Built 1988 approx. sq ft 1316

No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 Canyon Point Cir have any available units?
4211 Canyon Point Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 Canyon Point Cir have?
Some of 4211 Canyon Point Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 Canyon Point Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4211 Canyon Point Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 Canyon Point Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4211 Canyon Point Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 4211 Canyon Point Cir offer parking?
No, 4211 Canyon Point Cir does not offer parking.
Does 4211 Canyon Point Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4211 Canyon Point Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 Canyon Point Cir have a pool?
Yes, 4211 Canyon Point Cir has a pool.
Does 4211 Canyon Point Cir have accessible units?
No, 4211 Canyon Point Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 Canyon Point Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 4211 Canyon Point Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

