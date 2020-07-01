4211 Canyon Point Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities pool tennis court

4211 Canyon Point Circle Roswell, GA 30076



This home does not accept housing voucher.



Enter condo with spacious Livingroom with fireplace. Separate dining area plus separate bonus area. Kitchen with washer/ dryer (included) closet off of kitchen. Condo has plantation shutters thru out. Split bedroom plan. One bedroom with private bath. Another bedroom down hallway with a full hall bath. Swim/tennis amenities. Water is included with rent. Move in Now!



River Elementary

Holcomb Bridge Middle

Centennial High



Built 1988 approx. sq ft 1316



No pets