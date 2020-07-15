308 Teal Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Beautiful 1BED/1BATH condo! Lower level unit with walkout balcony. A lifestyle community on the HOOCH! Bike Lanes, Walking Trails, Fishing, Pets, Pools, Tennis, Park Setting. This is a must see!! Rent amount includes water and trash.