308 Teal Court
308 Teal Court

308 Teal Court · No Longer Available
Location

308 Teal Court, Roswell, GA 30076
Martin's Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 1BED/1BATH condo! Lower level unit with walkout balcony. A lifestyle community on the HOOCH! Bike Lanes, Walking Trails, Fishing, Pets, Pools, Tennis, Park Setting. This is a must see!! Rent amount includes water and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Teal Court have any available units?
308 Teal Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Teal Court have?
Some of 308 Teal Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Teal Court currently offering any rent specials?
308 Teal Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Teal Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Teal Court is pet friendly.
Does 308 Teal Court offer parking?
No, 308 Teal Court does not offer parking.
Does 308 Teal Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Teal Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Teal Court have a pool?
Yes, 308 Teal Court has a pool.
Does 308 Teal Court have accessible units?
No, 308 Teal Court does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Teal Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Teal Court has units with dishwashers.
