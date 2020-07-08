305 S TALBOT Court

Amenities

parking bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities parking

Fantastic golf course lot home which features 4 beds, 3.5 baths & a finished basement located within the highly sought after Willow Springs community. The fireside family rm w/wet bar, kitchen & outdoor space are the heart of the home where friends & family will love to gather. Retreat to the oversized owner's suite & ensuite which offers, a dual sink vanity, jetted soaking tub & walk-in shower. Separate office w/built-ins, expansive finished daylight bsmt, freshly painted & loaded w/ natural sunlight! Amazing community, nearby retail, restaurants, schools & Starbucks.