295 Norcross APT Street
Last updated August 12 2019 at 7:15 AM

295 Norcross APT Street

295 Norcross St · No Longer Available
Location

295 Norcross St, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
JUST REDUCED! Walk to downtown Roswell's famous Canton St! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite, Shiplap. Fire-pit in the back. Get this home before it is gone!! This is a duplex split down the middle. Three beds, two baths townhouse on each side! Kind, courteous, professional neighbors in unit A!! Through the front door is two side by side ranch townhouses. Kind, courteous, professional neighbors next door! Private and separate. Reach out to owner for appointment.

Small pets only. $500 non refundable pet deposit. 2nd pet $250.
$30 per pet per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

