2830 Shurburne Dr

Wonderful 5 Bed/2.5 Bath home in a fantastic location on the border of Roswell and Johns Creek, just north of Holcomb Bridge road. Beautiful fenced backyard with both an outdoor deck and fantastic cathedral-roofed screened porch, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Eat-in kitchen with bay window, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top and a kitchen island. Large living room, family room and dining room all with hardwood floors. Bedrooms include master with hardwood floors, 3 well-sized bedrooms and a 5th huge bed/bonus room.