Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:39 AM

2830 Shurburne Dr

2830 Shurburne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2830 Shurburne Drive, Roswell, GA 30022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 5 Bed/2.5 Bath home in a fantastic location on the border of Roswell and Johns Creek, just north of Holcomb Bridge road. Beautiful fenced backyard with both an outdoor deck and fantastic cathedral-roofed screened porch, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Eat-in kitchen with bay window, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top and a kitchen island. Large living room, family room and dining room all with hardwood floors. Bedrooms include master with hardwood floors, 3 well-sized bedrooms and a 5th huge bed/bonus room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 Shurburne Dr have any available units?
2830 Shurburne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 2830 Shurburne Dr have?
Some of 2830 Shurburne Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 Shurburne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2830 Shurburne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 Shurburne Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2830 Shurburne Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 2830 Shurburne Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2830 Shurburne Dr offers parking.
Does 2830 Shurburne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2830 Shurburne Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 Shurburne Dr have a pool?
No, 2830 Shurburne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2830 Shurburne Dr have accessible units?
No, 2830 Shurburne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 Shurburne Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2830 Shurburne Dr has units with dishwashers.

