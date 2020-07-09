All apartments in Roswell
Roswell, GA
2685 Almont Way
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:54 PM

2685 Almont Way

2685 Almont Way · No Longer Available
Location

2685 Almont Way, Roswell, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful East Roswell home is located on a large lot near golf courses, parks, schools, North Point Mall, and more! Wood floors, bay windows, and detailed moldings accent the interior. The floor plan includes a formal dining room, a formal living room, and a family room with a fireplace. The kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and granite counter tops has a breakfast bar that overlooks the light-filled breakfast room/sunroom with vaulted ceilings. The master suite offers a beautiful tray ceilings, two walk-in closets, and a bath with his-and-hers vanities, a corner jetted tub, and a tiled shower. The full finished basement houses an office, a full bath, and storage space, and offers access to the covered patio. The deck extends the living space outdoors!

Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/434694

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2685 Almont Way have any available units?
2685 Almont Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 2685 Almont Way have?
Some of 2685 Almont Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2685 Almont Way currently offering any rent specials?
2685 Almont Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2685 Almont Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2685 Almont Way is pet friendly.
Does 2685 Almont Way offer parking?
No, 2685 Almont Way does not offer parking.
Does 2685 Almont Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2685 Almont Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2685 Almont Way have a pool?
No, 2685 Almont Way does not have a pool.
Does 2685 Almont Way have accessible units?
No, 2685 Almont Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2685 Almont Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2685 Almont Way does not have units with dishwashers.

