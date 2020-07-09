2685 Almont Way

Amenities

This beautiful East Roswell home is located on a large lot near golf courses, parks, schools, North Point Mall, and more! Wood floors, bay windows, and detailed moldings accent the interior. The floor plan includes a formal dining room, a formal living room, and a family room with a fireplace. The kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and granite counter tops has a breakfast bar that overlooks the light-filled breakfast room/sunroom with vaulted ceilings. The master suite offers a beautiful tray ceilings, two walk-in closets, and a bath with his-and-hers vanities, a corner jetted tub, and a tiled shower. The full finished basement houses an office, a full bath, and storage space, and offers access to the covered patio. The deck extends the living space outdoors!



Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/434694



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.