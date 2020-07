Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7b3004504e ---- Beautiful, well maintained 3BR/2.5 BA home in Roswell close to shopping and transportation. Hardwood floors throughout downstairs, Updated kitchen with tile floors and wine rack. Large master BR with jetted tub in master bath and walk in closet. Fenced backyard. Family room includes bar that can be used by tenants. Ceiling fans in all rooms. $295 Admin fee due upon move in.