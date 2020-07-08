205 Old Orchard Lane

Amenities

Upgraded Model Home for Lease in Historic Roswell! Community is Located within Walking Distance to the Shops and Restaurants on Canton Street. 3-Story Townhome with ELEVATOR. Terrace Level Features a Flex Room/Bedroom or Office, Large Bathroom, 2-Car Garage with Storage and Courtyard. Main Level Offers an Upgraded Chef's Kitchen with Island, Bosh Appliances, Quartz Counter Tops, Subway Tile Back Splash. Open to Dining and Fireside Living Room. Laundry with Butler's Pantry and Spacious Deck. Upper Level Boasts Luxurious Master Suite, Coffee Bar with Fridge, 2 Secondary Bedrooms, Hall Bath with Dual Vanity. Many Upgrades: Hardwood Floors, Designer Lighting, Architectural Details, Built-In Speaker System, CA Closet Shelving System in Master, Curtains/Rods, Washer, Dryer, Fridge & more.