Last updated February 12 2020 at 2:40 PM

205 Old Orchard Lane

205 Old Orchard Ln · No Longer Available
Location

205 Old Orchard Ln, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
Upgraded Model Home for Lease in Historic Roswell! Community is Located within Walking Distance to the Shops and Restaurants on Canton Street. 3-Story Townhome with ELEVATOR. Terrace Level Features a Flex Room/Bedroom or Office, Large Bathroom, 2-Car Garage with Storage and Courtyard. Main Level Offers an Upgraded Chef's Kitchen with Island, Bosh Appliances, Quartz Counter Tops, Subway Tile Back Splash. Open to Dining and Fireside Living Room. Laundry with Butler's Pantry and Spacious Deck. Upper Level Boasts Luxurious Master Suite, Coffee Bar with Fridge, 2 Secondary Bedrooms, Hall Bath with Dual Vanity. Many Upgrades: Hardwood Floors, Designer Lighting, Architectural Details, Built-In Speaker System, CA Closet Shelving System in Master, Curtains/Rods, Washer, Dryer, Fridge & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Old Orchard Lane have any available units?
205 Old Orchard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Old Orchard Lane have?
Some of 205 Old Orchard Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Old Orchard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
205 Old Orchard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Old Orchard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 205 Old Orchard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 205 Old Orchard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 205 Old Orchard Lane offers parking.
Does 205 Old Orchard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Old Orchard Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Old Orchard Lane have a pool?
No, 205 Old Orchard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 205 Old Orchard Lane have accessible units?
No, 205 Old Orchard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Old Orchard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Old Orchard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

