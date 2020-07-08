All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 2035 Pearwood Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
2035 Pearwood Path
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 PM

2035 Pearwood Path

2035 Pearwood Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2035 Pearwood Path, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Enchanting 4 bed, 2 bath, 3,186 sq ft, 2 story home in Roswell! This beautiful home has a spacious living room with brick fireplace and an open kitchen concept with updated counters and plenty of natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious fenced in backyard with both a screened in patio and a deck, great for entertaining guests! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 Pearwood Path have any available units?
2035 Pearwood Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 Pearwood Path have?
Some of 2035 Pearwood Path's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 Pearwood Path currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Pearwood Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Pearwood Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 Pearwood Path is pet friendly.
Does 2035 Pearwood Path offer parking?
No, 2035 Pearwood Path does not offer parking.
Does 2035 Pearwood Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 Pearwood Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Pearwood Path have a pool?
No, 2035 Pearwood Path does not have a pool.
Does 2035 Pearwood Path have accessible units?
No, 2035 Pearwood Path does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 Pearwood Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 Pearwood Path does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln
Roswell, GA 30075
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoswell Luxury Places
Roswell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College