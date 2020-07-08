2035 Pearwood Path

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Enchanting 4 bed, 2 bath, 3,186 sq ft, 2 story home in Roswell! This beautiful home has a spacious living room with brick fireplace and an open kitchen concept with updated counters and plenty of natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious fenced in backyard with both a screened in patio and a deck, great for entertaining guests! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



Please report any fraudulent listings.



BEWARE OF SCAMS

WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:

5 MILES

LETGO

CRAIGSLIST

OFFER UP

FACEBOOK

WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.