Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
2015 Chelsey Way
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:14 AM

2015 Chelsey Way

2015 Chelsey Way · No Longer Available
Location

2015 Chelsey Way, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spectacular 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2113 sq. ft. home in Roswell, GA! Open floor plan. Spacious formal/dinning room area. Lovely island kitchen with granite counter tops. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks, cozy tub and walk-in shower. Hugh secondary rooms. Gorgeous screened in porch off the kitchen. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Chelsey Way have any available units?
2015 Chelsey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 Chelsey Way have?
Some of 2015 Chelsey Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Chelsey Way currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Chelsey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Chelsey Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 Chelsey Way is pet friendly.
Does 2015 Chelsey Way offer parking?
No, 2015 Chelsey Way does not offer parking.
Does 2015 Chelsey Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Chelsey Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Chelsey Way have a pool?
No, 2015 Chelsey Way does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Chelsey Way have accessible units?
No, 2015 Chelsey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Chelsey Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Chelsey Way does not have units with dishwashers.
