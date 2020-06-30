1920 Glen Eves Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful executive Roswell home close to river and in a cul-de-sac! Swim/tennis optional. Home features 3bd/2.5bath, hardwood floors on main, wood burning fireplace in living room. Kitchen has breakfast bar w/sunroom, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large sun filled dining room w/bay windows. Master bathroom has his/her granite vanities, separate shower, jacuzzi tub, his/her closets. Large secondary bedrooms and bath. Fresh paint throughout home. Partially finished basement, fenced yard, 2 car garage. Level lot! This home has it all and is ready for you!