1920 Glen Eves Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:30 PM

1920 Glen Eves Drive

1920 Glen Eves Drive
Location

1920 Glen Eves Drive, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful executive Roswell home close to river and in a cul-de-sac! Swim/tennis optional. Home features 3bd/2.5bath, hardwood floors on main, wood burning fireplace in living room. Kitchen has breakfast bar w/sunroom, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large sun filled dining room w/bay windows. Master bathroom has his/her granite vanities, separate shower, jacuzzi tub, his/her closets. Large secondary bedrooms and bath. Fresh paint throughout home. Partially finished basement, fenced yard, 2 car garage. Level lot! This home has it all and is ready for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Glen Eves Drive have any available units?
1920 Glen Eves Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Glen Eves Drive have?
Some of 1920 Glen Eves Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Glen Eves Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Glen Eves Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Glen Eves Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Glen Eves Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 1920 Glen Eves Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Glen Eves Drive offers parking.
Does 1920 Glen Eves Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Glen Eves Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Glen Eves Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1920 Glen Eves Drive has a pool.
Does 1920 Glen Eves Drive have accessible units?
No, 1920 Glen Eves Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Glen Eves Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Glen Eves Drive has units with dishwashers.

