Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

180 Kinross Court

180 Kinross Court · No Longer Available
Location

180 Kinross Court, Roswell, GA 30076
Willow Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
hot tub
media room
A MUST SEE. TOO MANY DETAILS TO MENTION!! A+ location. Pristine Beauty in Willow Springs/Country Club of Roswell! Sits on 2Cul-de-Sac Lots. Open Flr plan Loaded w/Natural light! Extensive Renovations, NEW: Roof,Hardiplnk,Paint(Interior&Exterior),Carpet,Hdwds Stain,HVAC,Bths,Light Fixtures,Drive Way Concrete. In-Law suite offers: Full Kitchen, Bedrm, separate family, diningrm. Spa Master Bth. Huge Closets. Chef Kitchen, Island,Wine/Coffee Station. Huge walking closets. Exercise/Theater/Playroom. "No less than 24 months lease will be accepted."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Kinross Court have any available units?
180 Kinross Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 Kinross Court have?
Some of 180 Kinross Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Kinross Court currently offering any rent specials?
180 Kinross Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Kinross Court pet-friendly?
No, 180 Kinross Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 180 Kinross Court offer parking?
Yes, 180 Kinross Court offers parking.
Does 180 Kinross Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Kinross Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Kinross Court have a pool?
No, 180 Kinross Court does not have a pool.
Does 180 Kinross Court have accessible units?
No, 180 Kinross Court does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Kinross Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Kinross Court has units with dishwashers.
