180 Finchley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

A MUST SEE. A+ location. Available now. End Unit. *Tenant will have a Pool access, no one in the community has this access.* Minutes to North Point Mall, Hwy 400, Walmart, Shopping, Dining, Verizon Amphitheater,Avalon. 2 car garage, Wooded back yrd, Open Flr plan Loaded w/Natural light! Walking closet, Family Rm w/fireplc, Hardwood on main. Pre wired security system. REQUIREMENTS: Credit score more than 625,Income 3 times the rent amt & been w/the same employer at least 6 mts. No previous landlord debt/evictions. Deposit & 1st month rent due at the time of the contract.