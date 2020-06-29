All apartments in Roswell
170 Elberta Cove

170 Elberta Cove · No Longer Available
Location

170 Elberta Cove, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The perfect place for your situation!! Tired of apartment life? Get the best of both worlds! Maintenance free living with all the privacy that you need! Brand new, fully renovated farmhouse style garage apartment in the heart of Roswell. Completely private and separate! Minutes from Canton Street and everything else in Roswell! House is on secluded 1.3 acre lot. Get it before it’s gone!! Utilities not included in rent.
First and last month rent plus security deposit is required for move in. The total move-in amount can be broken up into payments for a qualified tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Elberta Cove have any available units?
170 Elberta Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 Elberta Cove have?
Some of 170 Elberta Cove's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Elberta Cove currently offering any rent specials?
170 Elberta Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Elberta Cove pet-friendly?
No, 170 Elberta Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 170 Elberta Cove offer parking?
Yes, 170 Elberta Cove offers parking.
Does 170 Elberta Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Elberta Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Elberta Cove have a pool?
No, 170 Elberta Cove does not have a pool.
Does 170 Elberta Cove have accessible units?
No, 170 Elberta Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Elberta Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Elberta Cove has units with dishwashers.

