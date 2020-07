Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Exquisite home in a sought-after location; Near historic downtown Roswell, shopping, excellent schools! Lots of space in this home with over 6,500 sqft! Gorgeous coffered ceilings with stunning ornate detailing throughout home. Great home for entertaining with a gourmet kitchen, library area and two full double decks with beautiful views looking onto Willeo Creek. Basement is perfect as an extra living space or as an in-law suite, complete with a full second kitchen!