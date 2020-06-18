1550 Oakwood Dr

Amenities

**MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF YOUR 1ST MONTH**Turnkey available for move-in today! Welcome home to the amenity-rich North Point subdivision, offering neighborhood swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground, allowing you to stay active all year long! Located in the highly sought-after area of Cobb County/Roswell, you can program your kids for success with excellent schools. The homes itself features a newly updated kitchen with granite countertops, double ovens, tile backsplash and beautiful cherry finish cabinets. With plenty of options for entertaining, gather with family and friends in the bright and spacious living room or the cozy den with fireplace. The large, partially covered patio with hot tub is the perfect space for hosting events and parties. Never run short on space with the additional loft/bonus room that could be used as an extra bedroom, storage, or playroom. Schedule yourself an exclusive home tour before this exquisite gem disappears!