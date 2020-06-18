All apartments in Roswell
1550 Oakwood Dr
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:13 PM

1550 Oakwood Dr

1550 Oakwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1550 Oakwood Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
**MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF YOUR 1ST MONTH**Turnkey available for move-in today! Welcome home to the amenity-rich North Point subdivision, offering neighborhood swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground, allowing you to stay active all year long! Located in the highly sought-after area of Cobb County/Roswell, you can program your kids for success with excellent schools. The homes itself features a newly updated kitchen with granite countertops, double ovens, tile backsplash and beautiful cherry finish cabinets. With plenty of options for entertaining, gather with family and friends in the bright and spacious living room or the cozy den with fireplace. The large, partially covered patio with hot tub is the perfect space for hosting events and parties. Never run short on space with the additional loft/bonus room that could be used as an extra bedroom, storage, or playroom. Schedule yourself an exclusive home tour before this exquisite gem disappears!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 Oakwood Dr have any available units?
1550 Oakwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1550 Oakwood Dr have?
Some of 1550 Oakwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 Oakwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1550 Oakwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 Oakwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1550 Oakwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1550 Oakwood Dr offer parking?
No, 1550 Oakwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1550 Oakwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1550 Oakwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 Oakwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1550 Oakwood Dr has a pool.
Does 1550 Oakwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1550 Oakwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 Oakwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 Oakwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

