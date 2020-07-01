155 Moonshadow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Absolutely pristine home at end of quiet street within walking distance of Historic Roswell. Renovated kitchen open to living room & sunroom. Kitchen includes: large island, white cabinets, stone counters and SS appliances. Updated bathrooms and newer carpet. Spacious Family Room with fireplace. Beautiful Sunroom with wooded views. Large Great deck overlooking private yard. Thermal pane windows. Full laundry room with washer & dryer. Large 2 car garage. Landlord takes care of landscaping. Tenant applications to be completed with Transunion Smartmove. $35 fee per adult