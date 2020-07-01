All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 155 Moonshadow Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
155 Moonshadow Court
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:25 AM

155 Moonshadow Court

155 Moonshadow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

155 Moonshadow Court, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolutely pristine home at end of quiet street within walking distance of Historic Roswell. Renovated kitchen open to living room & sunroom. Kitchen includes: large island, white cabinets, stone counters and SS appliances. Updated bathrooms and newer carpet. Spacious Family Room with fireplace. Beautiful Sunroom with wooded views. Large Great deck overlooking private yard. Thermal pane windows. Full laundry room with washer & dryer. Large 2 car garage. Landlord takes care of landscaping. Tenant applications to be completed with Transunion Smartmove. $35 fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Moonshadow Court have any available units?
155 Moonshadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 Moonshadow Court have?
Some of 155 Moonshadow Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Moonshadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
155 Moonshadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Moonshadow Court pet-friendly?
No, 155 Moonshadow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 155 Moonshadow Court offer parking?
Yes, 155 Moonshadow Court offers parking.
Does 155 Moonshadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 Moonshadow Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Moonshadow Court have a pool?
No, 155 Moonshadow Court does not have a pool.
Does 155 Moonshadow Court have accessible units?
No, 155 Moonshadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Moonshadow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Moonshadow Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln
Roswell, GA 30075
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College