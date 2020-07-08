155 Dove Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace media room oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities media room

For Rent, Rent to own or Purchase. Gorgeous executive home situated between Historic Roswell and the heart of East Cobb. Custom details throughout including Restoration Hardware showstopper light fixtures and wood beamed ceilings. Chef's kitchen overlooks a Keeping room with 2nd fireplace so you can stay part of the gathering while cooking. Enjoy relaxing on the screened in porch with views of the private backyard. Master on main. Large bonus room up with 3 2ndary bedrooms and ensuite bathrooms. HUGE basement with media room, play room, bedroom and more.