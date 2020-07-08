All apartments in Roswell
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:52 AM

155 Dove Ct

155 Dove Court · No Longer Available
Location

155 Dove Court, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
media room
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
For Rent, Rent to own or Purchase. Gorgeous executive home situated between Historic Roswell and the heart of East Cobb. Custom details throughout including Restoration Hardware showstopper light fixtures and wood beamed ceilings. Chef's kitchen overlooks a Keeping room with 2nd fireplace so you can stay part of the gathering while cooking. Enjoy relaxing on the screened in porch with views of the private backyard. Master on main. Large bonus room up with 3 2ndary bedrooms and ensuite bathrooms. HUGE basement with media room, play room, bedroom and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Dove Ct have any available units?
155 Dove Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 Dove Ct have?
Some of 155 Dove Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Dove Ct currently offering any rent specials?
155 Dove Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Dove Ct pet-friendly?
No, 155 Dove Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 155 Dove Ct offer parking?
No, 155 Dove Ct does not offer parking.
Does 155 Dove Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Dove Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Dove Ct have a pool?
No, 155 Dove Ct does not have a pool.
Does 155 Dove Ct have accessible units?
No, 155 Dove Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Dove Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Dove Ct has units with dishwashers.

