Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

WONDERFUL TOWNHOUSE IN A GREAT LOCATION IN ROSWELL! 5 min to 400, 10 min to downtown Roswell. Well maintained townhouse with 2 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Near shopping, restaurants, schools and Public Transportation. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. Laundry conveniently located upstairs. 2 parking pads in the back and large deck off the living area.. Great value, for a comfortable living in a prime location. Make this one YOUR Home! It won't last long.