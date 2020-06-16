All apartments in Roswell
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:31 PM

1299 Minhinette Dr

1299 Minhinette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1299 Minhinette Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhome in the HEART OF DOWNTOWN ROSWELL! Spacious end-unit Townhome located a short distance from the Busting Downtown Roswell shops/restaurants/etc. New Hardwoods throughout house; All 3 bedrooms upstairs; Master Bedroom with walk-in Closet & Bathroom w tile shower/tub; Located in Historical Roswell and close to 2 CITY PARKS w/ Walking Trails, Pool, Tennis, playgrounds and near 15+ restaurants; Kitchen opens to Dining Area and Main Living Area w Gas Fireplace; Stainless Appliances; 1/2 bath on Main; French doors open to Large Deck for entertaining; 2 Car Garage w storage/work area; Additional storage in attic

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1299 Minhinette Dr have any available units?
1299 Minhinette Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1299 Minhinette Dr have?
Some of 1299 Minhinette Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1299 Minhinette Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1299 Minhinette Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1299 Minhinette Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1299 Minhinette Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 1299 Minhinette Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1299 Minhinette Dr offers parking.
Does 1299 Minhinette Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1299 Minhinette Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1299 Minhinette Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1299 Minhinette Dr has a pool.
Does 1299 Minhinette Dr have accessible units?
No, 1299 Minhinette Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1299 Minhinette Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1299 Minhinette Dr has units with dishwashers.
