Amenities

pet friendly internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

FULLY FURNISHED GUEST UNIT: For corporate and medical travelers. The lease agreement is between 3/6/9 months. French-cottage style guest house in downtown-historic Roswell. Our amenities are suited for the business traveler: 250 premium satellite channels, tv in rooms, & ATT fiber wifi. Bi-weekly cleaning.



Credit check & background check will be required from all tenants.

Max Occupants: 6

Not Allowed: Pets/Smoking/Drinking/Drugs/Weapons



All inquiries please email