Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
128 Holcomb Ferry Road
Last updated April 15 2020 at 6:33 PM

128 Holcomb Ferry Road

128 Holcomb Ferry Road · No Longer Available
Location

128 Holcomb Ferry Road, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
pool
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
$1,150– 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ fireplace, hardwood floors & close to shops!

Available March 15, 2020!

Beautiful townhome in quiet community with pool. New hardwood floors in living room. House has dining area, guest bathroom and gas starter fireplace.New tiles in kitchen and appliances included .Laundry room with full size washer/dryer. Daycare facility in the complex, car covered carport + guest parking area. 2 minutes to the GA-400 (Exit 7B) Mimosa Elementary School, Elkins Pointe Middle School and Centennial High School.. Close to major shopping centers and dozens of restaurants and (5 minutes to Wal-Mart).

SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent
.
April | LEO
678-685-9932
(205) 635-9045 Agent cell #
.
FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Holcomb Ferry Road have any available units?
128 Holcomb Ferry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 Holcomb Ferry Road have?
Some of 128 Holcomb Ferry Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Holcomb Ferry Road currently offering any rent specials?
128 Holcomb Ferry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Holcomb Ferry Road pet-friendly?
No, 128 Holcomb Ferry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 128 Holcomb Ferry Road offer parking?
Yes, 128 Holcomb Ferry Road offers parking.
Does 128 Holcomb Ferry Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Holcomb Ferry Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Holcomb Ferry Road have a pool?
Yes, 128 Holcomb Ferry Road has a pool.
Does 128 Holcomb Ferry Road have accessible units?
No, 128 Holcomb Ferry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Holcomb Ferry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Holcomb Ferry Road does not have units with dishwashers.

