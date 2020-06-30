128 Holcomb Ferry Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

$1,150– 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ fireplace, hardwood floors & close to shops!



Available March 15, 2020!



Beautiful townhome in quiet community with pool. New hardwood floors in living room. House has dining area, guest bathroom and gas starter fireplace.New tiles in kitchen and appliances included .Laundry room with full size washer/dryer. Daycare facility in the complex, car covered carport + guest parking area. 2 minutes to the GA-400 (Exit 7B) Mimosa Elementary School, Elkins Pointe Middle School and Centennial High School.. Close to major shopping centers and dozens of restaurants and (5 minutes to Wal-Mart).



SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

.

April | LEO

678-685-9932

(205) 635-9045 Agent cell #

.

FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.