12105 Wexford Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Gorgeous Home in sought after Wexford- Top North Fulton Schools, close to shopping & dining & much more! This home has been meticulously maint'd by current owner! Updtd kit & baths, HW floors thruout the lower and upper level, home office/5th bedroom with French doors and a full bath on main. Recently fin bsmt with Rec. room & Media room. Lots addt'l storage. Huge patio & deck and screen porch for outdoor entertaining. Fenced in bkyd. Grand ent, open, modern living. Tons of sunlight. This is a must see home!