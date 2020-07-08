All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 12105 Wexford Overlook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
12105 Wexford Overlook
Last updated April 16 2019 at 9:34 AM

12105 Wexford Overlook

12105 Wexford Overlook · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12105 Wexford Overlook, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous Home in sought after Wexford- Top North Fulton Schools, close to shopping & dining & much more! This home has been meticulously maint'd by current owner! Updtd kit & baths, HW floors thruout the lower and upper level, home office/5th bedroom with French doors and a full bath on main. Recently fin bsmt with Rec. room & Media room. Lots addt'l storage. Huge patio & deck and screen porch for outdoor entertaining. Fenced in bkyd. Grand ent, open, modern living. Tons of sunlight. This is a must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12105 Wexford Overlook have any available units?
12105 Wexford Overlook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 12105 Wexford Overlook have?
Some of 12105 Wexford Overlook's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12105 Wexford Overlook currently offering any rent specials?
12105 Wexford Overlook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12105 Wexford Overlook pet-friendly?
No, 12105 Wexford Overlook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 12105 Wexford Overlook offer parking?
Yes, 12105 Wexford Overlook offers parking.
Does 12105 Wexford Overlook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12105 Wexford Overlook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12105 Wexford Overlook have a pool?
No, 12105 Wexford Overlook does not have a pool.
Does 12105 Wexford Overlook have accessible units?
No, 12105 Wexford Overlook does not have accessible units.
Does 12105 Wexford Overlook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12105 Wexford Overlook has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg
Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College